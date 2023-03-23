INFRASTRUCTURE, Housing and Urban Development Minister Charles Milupi says he is putting together a legal team to challenge APNAC Secretary General Munir Zulu’s corruption allegations in court. And Finance and National Planning counterpart Dr Situmbeko Musokotwane has also denied Zulu’s allegations. Meanwhile, the Anti Corruption Commission (ACC) has refuted Zulu’s claims that it is investigating Milupi and Dr Musokotwane. On Tuesday, Munir, who is also Lumezi Independent member of parliament, alleged that Dr Musokotwane and Milupi had been secretly appearing before the ACC. Zulu charged that they had each received US$250,000 bribes in relation to the Lusaka-Ndola dual carriageway project. “Right now, we have received solid information that the current minister of finance honourable Musokotwane, together with the current Minister…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.