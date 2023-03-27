MPOROKOSO PF member of parliament Brian Mundubile says people expected the corruption fight to be implemented in a transparent manner in the new dawn government, but the opposite is happening. And Lukashya PF member of parliament George Chisanga says President Hakainde Hichilema has undermined the corruption fight going by his revelations that he encouraged his Finance and Infrastructure Ministers to sue Munir Zulu. During a media briefing, Friday, Mundubile said President Hichilema should stay away from any corruption investigation process involving his two cabinet ministers, Dr Situmbeko Musokotwane and Charles Milupi. “Honourable Musokotwane and honourable Milupi were accused in their individual capacity but they decided to use state machinery to respond. It’s not the first time. Our Ministers were accused…...



