An 18-year-old grade 11 pupil of Lufwanyama Boarding School has been arrested after he allegedly stabbed two of his mates with a screwdriver. Lucky Kangwa is alleged to have differed with a school prefect who tried to correct him over school rules. Copperbelt Police Commissioner Peacewell Mweemba explained in a statement that the suspect became unruly and when some grade 12 pupils in the dormitory tried to advise him, Kangwa produced a hard laundry hanging wire which he had sharpened and made into a makeshift screwdriver from his pocket. “Lufwanyama Police Station. Unlawful wounding. Ob no 612/23. Occurred on 25/03/23 around 19:30 hours at Lufwanyama Boarding School boys dormitories in which J Mapalo Banda aged 17 a grade 12 pupil…...



