ELECTORAL Commission of Zambia (ECZ) Chairperson Mwangala Zaloumis says the unprecedented electoral petitions arising from the 2021 general elections were a threat to electoral integrity. Speaking on the sidelines of the just ended Summit for Democracy, Zaloumis said involving ECZ in electoral petitions indicated that stakeholders lacked trust in the commission. “The other threat is lack of adherence to the electoral code of conduct by political parties. I’m sure even in other countries, we have heard about Nigeria, we have heard about Kenya. It’s also the same, maybe not to that extent. But the stakeholders when it comes to political organisations, they don’t want to seem to adhere to the electoral code of conduct. The unprecedented electoral petitions arising from…...



