THE Anti-Corruption Commission says it is still reviewing the alleged corruption dossier submitted by EFF leader Kasonde Mwenda to see whether it can be investigated. Mwenda recently presented a dossier to the Commission allegedly containing details of corrupt practices in the procurement of farming inputs under the new dawn government for the 2021/2022 and 2022/2023 farming seasons. Speaking to journalists, Mwenda said the new dawn government had made a lot of unconstitutional procurements of farming inputs spanning from 2021-2022 and 2022-2023, charging that Alpha Commodities is one of the companies unlawfully awarded a tender. Mwenda also charged that another fictitious company, MVC Consulting Engineers, was suspiciously awarded a contract and got paid K3 million before commencing any works, on instruction…...
