THE University of Zambia Professional Staff Union (UNZAPROSU) and the Copperbelt University Academics Union (CBUAU) have welcomed the appointment of councils for the two institutions, but argue that it was long overdue. Earlier this week, Education Minister Douglas Syakalima announced the appointment of councils for eight public universities which include UNZA, CBU, Chalimbana, Mulungushi, Nkwame Nkurumah, Kapasa Makasa, Palabana and Mukuba. Commenting on the development in an interview, UNZAPROSU president Michael Kaluba urged the newly appointed council to address the financial indebtedness of the university. “We welcome the appointment of a council although it is something which is long overdue and it is not something which should be seen like a favour being done to the workers and institution. This…...



