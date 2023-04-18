Small and Medium Enterprises Minister Elias Mubanga addresses delegates at the opening session of the Bankers Association of Zambia engagement with government at Pamodzi Hotel in Lusaka on January 21. 2022 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

MINISTER of Small and Medium Enterprises Minister Elias Mubanga says government will continue providing a conducive environment for SMEs because they are the backbone of the economy. And acting Eco-bank Managing Director Misheck Mkokweza says he hopes SMEs will take advantage of the funding opportunity which his bank has crafted to support and encourage them. Speaking on Mubanga’s behalf during the signing ceremony of the partnership between Eco-bank Zambia and Millennium TV, SME Business Development and Grant Director Kennedy Mumba said SMEs in the country represented 70 percent of the Gross Domestic Product and 88 percent of employment. “May I commend Ecobank Zambia and Millennium Television for this partnership which is aimed at supporting the Zambian entrepreneurs and enterprises. SMEs…...