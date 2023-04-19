FORMER labour minister Joyce Simukoko has disapproved the government’s decision to allow partial access to pension benefits, saying it will create a lot of destitute old people in society. Earlier this week, President Hakainde Hichilema signed into law, the National Pension Scheme Amendment Bill of 2023 which allows for the partial withdrawal of pensions. Following the decision, National Pension Scheme Authority Director General Muyangwa Muyangwa said beneficiaries could start making their claims as long as they follow the verification processes. Meanwhile, several citizens were seen in queues at NAPSA offices yesterday where they went to make their claims, with some lining up as early as 07:00 hours. But in an interview, Tuesday, Simukoko argued that a pension is supposed to…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.