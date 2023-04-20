COUNCIL of Churches in Zambia General Secretary Fr Emmanuel Chikoya says the delay to appoint a board of the Financial Intelligence Centre is sending wrong messages that government doesn’t want an effective FIC. In the FIC 2022 Annual Report, the centre lamented that lack of a board was a major challenge in their operations. Commenting on this in an interview, Fr Chikoya said the delay was unacceptable as it was sending a message that government wanted to conceal certain information. “That is a source of serious concern because the FIC is a very critical institution that should help us in the fight against illicit financial movements and corruption and all those other things. Therefore, to hear that we still have…...