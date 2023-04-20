Former Kabushi PF member of parliament Bowman Lusambo says he does not miss being in Parliament. Speaking when he featured on Millennium TV’s Millennium Tonight, Tuesday, Lusambo said the Speaker of the House is a “cadre” who tries to impress President Hakainde Hichilema. “I don’t miss Parliament per se. I miss the people of Kabushi constituency and I am 100 per cent in touch with the structures and the residents of Kabushi constituency. The Parliament in its current form it’s not a House where I can miss. I know even the MPs who are there, they are regretting to be in the House in this life of Parliament. The presiding officer we have in Parliament is a cadre and there’s…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.