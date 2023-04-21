THE UPND has emerged victorious in all three ward by-elections held yesterday in Chitimukulu, Katilye and Muchinda Wards of Chililabombwe, Lupososhi and Serenje Districts, respectively. In Muchinda ward, the UPND candidate Thomas Phiri managed to get 1,291 votes, while the Socialist Party candidate Rodwell Kunda came second with 817 votes. PF candidate Mike Chikubala came third with 241 votes. In Chitimukulu Ward, UPND candidate Solomon Banda got 501 votes, while PF candidate Mwape Donald got 251, and in third place was Ruth Luapula of the Socialist Party who got 73 votes. Citizen First Party candidate Kawilila Lumbala got 11 and Leadership Movement candidate Maliseni Mwalwa also got 11. Adrian Lupiya of the NDC got three votes. In Katilye Ward, UPND…...



