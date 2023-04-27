UNIVERSITY of Lusaka Chancellor Dr Caleb Fundanga has challenged graduates to broaden their minds and venture into self-sustaining livelihoods which go beyond side hustles. And Vice Chancellor Prof Pinalo Chifwanakeni says this year’s graduation has seen 948 graduating students. Meanwhile, Standard Chartered Bank Zambia Plc CEO Sonny Zulu has advised the graduates to run at their own pace, saying others from the group will win fast but that there can be only one CEO, chancellor or vice chancellor at a given time. Speaking during the graduation ceremony yesterday, Dr Fundanga said the job market was saturated and therefore, graduates needed to broaden their minds and venture into self-sustaining livelihoods. “The value of graduation cannot be over emphasised. Graduating from university is more than the…...



