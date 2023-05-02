INFRASTRUCTURE, Housing and Urban Development Minister Charles Milupi says despite the ACC clearing him and his Finance counterpart, Munir Zulu will still have to prove his corruption allegations in court. Milupi adds that, “if you want to dent my reputation, better make sure you are standing on firm grounds”. Last Tuesday, Anti-Corruption Commission Director General Tom Shamakamba said neither Finance Minister Situmbeko Musokotwane nor Milupi received money from AVIC as purported by Lumezi Independent member of parliament Munir Zulu. But in an interview, Milupi said he would still take the legal route because his name had been damaged in public. “This matter is going before the courts. The damage to my name is done and that was put in public…....



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.