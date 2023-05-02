PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema has wondered why government officials have an appetite to drive expensive VXs, arguing that he doesn’t see ministers in rich countries driving expensive vehicles. And President Hichilema says the country is struggling to fight corruption because young people are not taught anti-corruption skills at an early stage. Meanwhile, President Hichilema says Zambians should learn their lesson by not allowing another “careless” government to come and borrow recklessly the way PF did. Speaking during the Labour Day commemorations, Monday, President Hichilema insisted that he did not want his ministers driving expensive VX motor vehicles. “We must be conscious that we are employed to serve the people that put us in office, the people of Zambia. In order to…...



