PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema has travelled to the United Kingdom to attend the Coronation of Their Majesties King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla at Westminster Abbey, on May 6. The President is accompanied by the First Lady, Mutinta. In a statement issued earlier, Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Minister Stanley Kakubo said prior to the Coronation, President Hichilema would participate in an exclusive pre-Coronation Summit of Commonwealth Heads of State and government with His Majesty King Charles III, as the new Head of the Commonwealth. “The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation wishes to inform the Nation that Mr. Hakainde Hichilema, President of the Republic of Zambia, is scheduled to travel to the United Kingdom on 4th May 2023…...



