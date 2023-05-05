CHIEF Government Spokesperson Chushi Kasanda says there is nothing to reconcile between President Hakainde Hichilema and former president Edgar Lungu because the Head of State holds nothing against his predecessor. Kasanda, however, says Lungu can come forth and meet with President Hichilema if he is willing or wants to speak to the Head of State. Earlier this week, Lungu’s former political advisor Chris Zumani Zimba said Lungu cannot refuse to meet President Hichilema if an invitation is extended because he always initiated reconciliation talks in the past. But in an interview, Thursday, Kasanda said President Hichilema would not have been inviting Lungu to public functions if he was holding anything against him. “I don’t think at any point that the…...



