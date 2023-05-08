A 13-YEAR-OLD girl of Luanshya District, who also a grade 7 pupil, has died after she was electrocuted while hanging her clothes on a clothes line. In a statement, Monday, Copperbelt Police Commissioner Peacewell Mweemba said the incident happened after the deceased finished washing her clothes and went to hang them on the clothes line which was in contact with a light bulb near the entrance of the house. “Kindly be informed that Luanshya Central Police Station through Mabungo Police Post has received a report of death by misadventure OB # 2315/23 refers. Reported on 07th May,2023 at 20:28hrs at Mabungo Police Post. Occurred on 07th May, 2023 at house # 1133 Mikomfwa in Luanshya, in which M/ Mumbi Clement…...



