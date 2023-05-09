FORMER DMMU national coordinator Chanda Kabwe’s Lawyer Jonas Zimba says his client is eager to appear before the Joint investigation Team today. On Friday last week, police summoned the former Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit national coordinator to appear before its investigation team today. About two weeks ago, JIT had warned and cautioned Kabwe for allegedly being in possession of property believed to have been stolen. And according to a notice to employer dated May 5, 2023 and signed by the Officer in Charge, Kabwe will not be detained longer than necessary when he appears today. “This is to notify that Mr Chanda Kabwe said to be in your employment, is required at the Police Investigation Team on May 9,…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.