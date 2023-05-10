PF presidential candidate Miles Sampa says he believes Home Affairs and Internal Security Minister Jack Mwiimbu will not deregister PF because he knows that Zambia is a democratic country. Speaking when he featured on Diamond TV, Monday, Sampa said UPND just needed to beat PF using the ballot in 2026. “First of all, I’d like to believe honourable Jack Mwiimbu is not at the same level of reasoning as honourable Davies Mwila. It’s not the Registrar of Societies that deregisters, it’s the Minister of Home Affairs. So I would like to believe honourable Jack Mwiimbu was in group one. He reasons. Zambia is a democratic country. I’m confident it won’t be deregistered because I’m confident honourable Jack Mwiimbu reasons better…...



