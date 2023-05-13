TWENTY-four New Apostolic members in Chongwe district have died while 12 have survived with serious injuries in a road traffic accident along Chirundu- Kafue Road. In a statement, police Deputy Public Relations officer Danny Mwale said the accident happened after a Mitsubishi Rosa Bus they were traveling in hit into a Freightliner Truck at Kapiringozi area. He said investigations revealed that the Church members were traveling from Manyika area in Chongwe District going for Church Service in Siavonga District. “Twenty-four people believed to be members of the New Apostolic Church in Chongwe District have died while 12 survived with serious injuries after a Mitsubishi Rosa Bus they were traveling in hit into the Freightliner Truck at Kapiringozi area along Chirundu…...



