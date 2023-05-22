POLICE have arrested and charged Malole PF Member of Parliament Robert Kalimi with the offence of theft of a motor vehicle. In a statement, Monday, Police deputy public relations officer Danny Mwale said Kalimi was alleged to have sold a motor vehicle, VW GTI Golf, belonging to a woman of Ndola. “Police have charged and arrested Robert Kayela Kalimi aged 53 of Silverest area in Lusaka for the offence of theft of motor vehicle contrary to section 281(a) chapter 87 of the Laws of Zambia. The suspect who is also a Member of Parliament for Malole Constituency is alleged to have sold the motor vehicle, VW GTI Golf registration number BCC 6524 belonging to a woman only identified as Kitenge…...



