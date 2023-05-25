HEALTH Minister Sylvia Masebo has called for more concerted efforts in a unified pandemic preparedness and global response, lamenting that some public health threats such as cholera do not receive the desired attention. Speaking during the 76th World Health Organisation Assembly in Switzerland, Tuesday, Masebo said some public health threats such as cholera continued to claim many lives. “Zambia is a proud recipient of WHO technical and financial support which I wish to acknowledge. This has contributed to the significant strides our country has made towards attainment of universal health coverage and improving the health outcomes of our people. Our success is reflected in the progress made in reducing maternal and child mortality; epidemic control of HIV; reduction in Malaria…...



