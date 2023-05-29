HOUSE of Chiefs Chairperson Chief Chisunka says President Hakainde Hichilema should be commended for treating all traditional leaders equally arguing that previously, there was segregation. Chief Chisunka further says that the traditional leadership is looking forward to seeing significant progress in the construction of palaces across the country. Meanwhile, Chief Chisunka is hopeful that farmers across the country will receive fertiliser for this year’s farming season by July. In an interview, Chief Chisunka said President Hichilema needs to be supported because he was treating traditional leaders equally. “Some previous governments because of the political…they used not to support or give the national resources equitably because they were thinking that the political party leader in office comes from this or that…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.