LABOUR Commissioner Givens Muntengwa has urged protesting tanker drivers to resume work, saying their concerns have been escalated to relevant authorities and are receiving active consideration for resolution. Zambia Union of Tanker Drivers and Allied Workers (ZUTDAW) National trustee Billiat Munengo recently said the drivers were protesting because despite presenting their grievances to the Labour Ministry, nothing had been done to address their concerns. And in a statement, Monday, Muntengwa highlighted the resolutions of the meeting held yesterday with the transport sector stakeholders. “Workers’ have been called by union leaders to resume work immediately as their concerns have been escalated to the concerned Ministries, Departments, Associations and relevant authorities and raised issues are receiving active consideration for resolution. ZFE to…...



