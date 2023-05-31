SOCIALIST Party leader Fred M’membe says the Socialist Party has some corrupt members who will be in prison by December if the party wins the August 12, 2026 general elections. And Dr M’membe says he does not run any businesses because he is committed to being a full time revolutionary worker. Speaking when he featured on Prime TV’s Oxygen of Democracy, Monday, Dr M’membe said the fight against corruption would start within the Socialist Party. “Under the Socialist government, the corruption fight will start with us. We tell our members that if we win elections in August 2026, by December we can guarantee you some of them will be in prison for corruption. There are corrupt Socialist members. Some of…...



