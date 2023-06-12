UPND Spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa says President Hakainde Hichilema is the first Zambian President who has allowed his predecessor to enjoy peace by not having his immunity lifted. Former PF secretary general Davies Mwila recently said it would be difficult for the UPND to leave power because a precedent had been set that former government officials had to be persecuted. But in an interview, Mweetwa argued that Mwila was being insincere and deliberately forgetting history. “Mr Davies Mwila is trying to deliberately forget history. When president Chiluba left office, a number of his colleagues were taken before court including president Chiluba himself for allegedly committing various crimes in this country in what was then called ‘plunder of national resources’. So by…...



