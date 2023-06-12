CIVIL Service Commission Chairperson Peter Mumba says over 1,000 couples have so far been reunited in the civil service. Mumba, however, says the process is slow because government is trying to balance the workforce in the rural and urban areas as most couples are applying to join their spouses in the urban areas. In December 2021, President Hakainde Hichilema directed that guidelines and procedures be set and effected to reunite civil servants separated from their families due to transfers. In an interview, Mumba reiterated government’s commitment to reuniting the couples in accordance with the presidential directive. “The whole process is a bit tricky but the idea is to ensure that where it is possible, we bring the couples together. Currently,…...



