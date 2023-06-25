A ZAMBIAN truck driver has died after the truck he was in caught fire in Johannesburg, South Africa. Zambia’s Acting High Commissioner to South Africa Inonge Mwenya says circumstances that led to the death of the driver are unclear and has therefore called for accelerated investigations. In a statement, Saturday, First Secretary Press and Public Relations at the Zambian High Commission in South Africa, Tamara Nyirenda disclosed that Matipa Kabengele, 32, an employee of Maynard Engineering, died on Wednesday around 02:00 hours. “A Zambian truck driver has died after the truck he was in caught fire in Johannesburg, South Africa on Wednesday around 02:00 hours. Matipa Kabengele, 32, an employee of Maynard Engineering, died at the depot called Pride Milling…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.