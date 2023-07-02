THE Zambia Army says special forces recruited candidate Elisha Daka aged 21 collapsed during the mandatory medical military requirement run and was pronounced dead upon arrival at 1Commando Unit Camp hospital. In a statement issued by Zambia Army Spokesperson Colonel Martin Liyungu, Saturday, Zambia Army Commander, Lieutenant General Sitali Dennis Alibuzwi advised short listed candidates not to force themselves to attend the interviews if they were not feeling well. “The Zambia Army Commander, Lieutenant General Sitali Dennis Alibuzwi is saddened with the death of one of the special forces recruitment candidates in Ndola. Mr Elisha Daka, 21, collapsed during the ‘mandatory medical military requirement run’ and was pronounced dead upon arrival at 1Commando Unit Camp hospital where he was rushed…....



