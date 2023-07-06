ACTING Chief Government Spokesperson Makozo Chikote has asked those with evidence that President Hakainde Hichilema is corrupt to report him to the Anti-Corruption Commission. At a media briefing, Wednesday, Chikote said President Hichilema was allergic to corruption. “I’ve read in certain quarters where some people are claiming to say, ‘no, even His Excellency the President is also involved in corruption,’ he is also accountable to the public. If you have got evidence, if you have got information, report it to Anti-Corruption. They’ll go and find out from His Excellency the President because he is also accountable to the people and for your own information, he is a leader who is ready to be questioned. You have seen even the platform…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.