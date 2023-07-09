JUSTICE Minister Mulambo Haimbe says there is no victimisation of the former first family and therefore no need for anyone to go to the media complaining about such. Haimbe says people must allow the course of events to run in full rather than preventing it by trying to seek public sympathy. Speaking when he featured on Diamond TV’s “This Day” programme, Thursday, Haimbe said there is no need for anyone to go to the media and claim to be victimised when it’s a matter of investigation. “Nobody is being victimised, there’s no need for anybody to go off to the media and say, ‘why are we being persecuted’ when it’s a matter of investigation. We are all subject to investigation…...



