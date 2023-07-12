PF National Youth Chairperson Christopher Kang’ombe says UPND should accept that it’s their members who are mounting illegal roadblocks and soliciting money in markets instead of blaming the PF. Recently, UPND Lusaka Province Chairman Obvious Mwaliteta accused PF cadres of mounting illegal roadblocks around Lusaka. But in an interview, Tuesday, Kang’ombe said the UPND had failed to design programmes which would make their youths active and economically independent, adding that instead of blaming the PF, they ought to seek solutions. “The UPND should own up, they are now in government. They are the political party that is in government. It is their members that are misbehaving, they should accept the fact that they have people within their rank and file…...



