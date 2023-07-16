PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema says Zambians should not buy stories from those seeking public sympathy after taking away resources meant for citizens. And ICOZ president Bishop David Masupa says the UPND government has performed well economically from 2022 to 2023. Speaking when he met the national leadership of the Independent Churches of Zambia (ICOZ) at State House, Friday, President Hichilema wondered why public sympathy was being sought by people who never shared what they got from the public resources. “You are a Christian body, we are taught early in life and in church that this is public, this belongs to the public and also that this is private. Take what is private and what is public don’t take it and make…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.