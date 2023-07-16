MINISTER of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Stanley Kakubo will represent President Hakainde Hichilema at the fifth Mid-Year Coordination Meeting of the African Union (AU). According to a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Sunday, Zambia will be attending the high-level meeting which will be held under the theme “Acceleration of African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Implementation” on July 16, 2023 in its capacity as Chair of COMESA. “President of the Republic of Zambia, Mr. Hakainde Hichilema, will be represented by Hon. Stanley K. Kakubo, M.P, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation at the 5th Mid-Year Coordination Meeting of the African Union (AU), the Regional Economic Communities (RECs), and the Regional Mechanisms (RMs),…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.