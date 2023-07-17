THE Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC’s) 2022 Trends Report has noted a continued trend of fraudulently awarded public procurement contracts in which most beneficiaries were companies and individuals associated with Prominent Influential Persons (PIPs). And the Centre has noted the continued abuse of direct and limited bidding methods in the procurement of farming inputs with regards to the Farmer Input Support Programme. Meanwhile, the FIC has noted incidents of human trafficking for sexual and labour exploitation and other crimes involving Asian and East African nationals, in which Asian nationals were used as sex workers in casinos around the country. In its 8th Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing 2022 Trends Report, the centre stated that fraudulently awarded contracts were characterised by overpricing…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.