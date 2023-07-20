JUSTICE Minister Mulambo Haimbe says only the National Assembly will determine whether Nickson Chilangwa’s action of missing more than 20 parliamentary sittings warrants the declaration of his Kawambwa seat as vacant. And Information and Media Permanent Secretary Kennedy Kalunga says the new dawn government has managed to score significant achievements in line with its promises. Leader of the Opposition in Parliament Brian Mundubile recently claimed that the UPND wanted to cause a by-election in Kawambwa, hence the persecution, petitions and unfair treatment of Chilangwa. And last Friday, Speaker of the National Assembly Nelly Mutti informed the House that she had constituted a select committee to look into a petition she had received from a resident of Kawambwa who was requesting…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.