SPEAKER of the National Assembly Nelly Mutti has suspended Chiengi Independent member of parliament Given Katuta from the National Assembly for seven days. The ruling follows a point of order raised on Wednesday, 14th June, 2023, by Katombola UPND member of parliament Clement Andeleki against Katuta for allegedly disrespecting the House and Speaker of the National Assembly. In her ruling, Speaker Mutti said Katuta’s conduct of pointing and shouting at Minister of Infrastructure, Housing and Urban Development Charles Milupi and her in the House after she was sent out, is unbefitting the conduct of a Member of Parliament. Reading out the ruling, Friday, Speaker Mutti explained to the House what transpired on the material day. “Honourable Members, I had recourse…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.