LOCAL Government and Rural Development Minister Gary Nkombo says despite being a good person, he is now viewed as a bad man because of his actions of correcting things that went wrong during PF’s time. And Nkombo says PF members of parliament should seek free lessons from the UPND on how to be an effective opposition. Responding to a question in the National Assembly from Moomba UPND member of parliament Fred Chaatila who wondered where local authorities were when people were building illegally, Nkombo said he was now developing grey hair as he was always thinking about how to correct past wrongs. “I fear for whoever is going to come after me if I will not have corrected this problem…...



