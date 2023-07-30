FORMER PF secretary general Davies Mwila says although people were facing hardships even during PF’s time, they were at least able to afford mealie meal and have two meals a day. In an interview, Mwila said mealie meal was fetching between K110 and K115 when PF was in government, but the price has now doubled. “People must compare with PF and UPND. When we were in government, mealie was at K110 to K115. They said as PF we failed to govern and lead the Zambians and that they would reduce the price of mealie meal to K50 and fertiliser from K900 to K250. On fuel, they used to tell us that we’re stealing K3 from the people. They are now…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.