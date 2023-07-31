TRANSPARENCY International Zambia (TI-Z) has announced the election of Priscilla Chansa as its new Chapter president and chairperson of the Board of Directors. In a statement, Monday, TIZ executive director Maurice Nyambe said TIZ also elected a new Board during an Extraordinary General Meeting held on July 28, 2023. “Transparency International Zambia (TI-Z) wishes to officially announce the election of Mrs. Priscilla Chikonde Chansa as its new Chapter President and chairperson of the Board of Directors. Mrs. Chansa, who has been a member of TI-Z for twenty years, becomes the first ever female to hold the TI-Z Chapter Presidency, having been elected during an Extraordinary General Meeting held on Friday 28th July 2023. She takes over from Mr Sampa Kalungu,…...