TRANSPARENCY International Zambia (TI-Z) has announced the election of Priscilla Chansa as its new Chapter president and chairperson of the Board of Directors. In a statement, Monday, TIZ executive director Maurice Nyambe said TIZ also elected a new Board during an Extraordinary General Meeting held on July 28, 2023. “Transparency International Zambia (TI-Z) wishes to officially announce the election of Mrs. Priscilla Chikonde Chansa as its new Chapter President and chairperson of the Board of Directors. Mrs. Chansa, who has been a member of TI-Z for twenty years, becomes the first ever female to hold the TI-Z Chapter Presidency, having been elected during an Extraordinary General Meeting held on Friday 28th July 2023. She takes over from Mr Sampa Kalungu,…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.