ECONOMIC Front Leader Wynter Kabimba says comparing him to UPND Spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa would be like comparing a chicken to a rat. Recently, Mweetwa said Kabimba was behaving like a junior witch doctor for saying that government was delaying to resolve issues surrounding KCM and Mopani mines because it was looking for a user-friendly investor to finance their election campaigns in 2026. “Those comments, he is now behaving like a junior witchdoctor who is going to be speculating about what the problem is about someone without any aorta of facts whatsoever. We think those claims are un-substantive. Government is a structured system where when you want to do something for the nation, you must be thorough and diligent about the…...