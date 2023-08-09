ECONOMIC Front Leader Wynter Kabimba says comparing him to UPND Spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa would be like comparing a chicken to a rat. Recently, Mweetwa said Kabimba was behaving like a junior witch doctor for saying that government was delaying to resolve issues surrounding KCM and Mopani mines because it was looking for a user-friendly investor to finance their election campaigns in 2026. “Those comments, he is now behaving like a junior witchdoctor who is going to be speculating about what the problem is about someone without any aorta of facts whatsoever. We think those claims are un-substantive. Government is a structured system where when you want to do something for the nation, you must be thorough and diligent about the…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.