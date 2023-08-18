THE Zambia Police Service has once again summoned Socialist Party leader Dr Fred M’membe to appear before the Ibex Hill police station on August 22, 2023 for questioning. Police earlier this month interrogated Dr M’membe before arresting and charging him with the offences of libel and communication of certain information. And in a Facebook posting, Friday, Dr M’membe stated, “Mr Hakainde Hichilema through the Zambia Police Service, has once again summoned me for an interrogation at Ibex Hill Police station on Tuesday next week at 10:00hrs. As the Bembas say Nga mwatampa ukusumwa ku nshimu, ninshi mwaishiba ati, ubuchi buli mupepi,” wrote Dr M’membe…. To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using...



