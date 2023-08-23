SOCIALIST Party leader Dr Fred M’membe has alleged that President Hakainde Hichilema wants to fix him and other political opponents using the police. Dr M’membe, who has been charged with acts intended to cause grievous bodily harm, says he is not a violent man and those being used by President Hichilema to concoct lies against him will regret it. Police yesterday arrested and charged Dr M’membe with acts intended to cause grievous bodily harm and assault in connection with the firearm incident in Serenje District in April this year. Before he was officially arrested, police blocked roads leading to the Ibex Police Station where Dr M’membe was being questioned to prevent party cadres and other symphathisers from accessing the premises…....



