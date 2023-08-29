EMERITUS Archbishop Telesphore Mpundu says the UPND government is behaving in a childish manner by preventing PF from holding a political rally using the police. Police on Saturday sealed off Muchinga grounds in Zingalume, where the PF was expected to hold a rally that afternoon, prompting the party’s vice-president Given Lubinda to call for a media briefing where he urged party members to return to their homes, “painfully but peacefully”. Before that, the Zambia Police Service issued a statement where they insisted that the Patriotic Front’s publicised mass rally slated for last Saturday would not take place due to security concerns. The police service advised the opposition party to instead have the public procession towards the end of September, 2023…....



