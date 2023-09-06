SMALL Scale Farmers Development Agency (SAFADA) Director Boyd Moobwe says mealie meal prices might hit K500 per bag by next year unless government subsidises them. In an interview, Monday, Moobwe urged the Ministry of Finance and National Planning to also increase the national budget to mitigate the high cost of living. “President Hakainde Hichilema should tell the nation the truth. The cost of living in Zambia is escalating and will not be stabilised in the short possible time because of poor leadership and national focus. The price of mealie meal will not drop soon and the people of Zambia should note that the mealie meal price will rise up to K500 by January, 2024. The mealie meal price can only…...



