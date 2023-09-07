LUSAKA Lawyer Jonas Zimba says the people who are claiming that the rule of law is being upheld now more than before might be living in a different country. In an interview, Tuesday, Zimba said the rule of law was only being upheld by word of mouth and not by actions. “A question as to whether there has been an increase [in democratic space] or not is not a question of law, it’s a question of fact. So factually what are you seeing? When people get up and say that there’s been an increase in the democratic space and so on, the question again is very simple, that increase that the diplomats are talking about, what parameters are they talking…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.