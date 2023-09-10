UNKNOWN criminals on Saturday night attacked a Yango driver and stole his car. This attack comes barely two weeks after another Yango driver was found dead in Lusaka’s Kabwata Site and Service. Confirming the incident in a statement, Sunday, Police Deputy public relations officer Danny Mwale said Dennis Natulo aged 29 was attacked around 02:00 hours by unknown people who had booked him. “Dennis Natulo aged 29 of Jack compound in Lusaka who operates as a YANGO driver, was attacked by unknown people who went away with a Toyota IST bearing registration number BLB 2726. The incident occurred on Saturday, September 9, 2023 around 02:00 hours,” he stated. Mwale nar Natulo was grabbed by the neck by one of the…...