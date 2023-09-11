Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development Permanent Secretary for Administration, Maambo Hamaundu speaks during a review of the tax collection agency partnership between ZRA and local authorities on Wednesday, January 25, 2023 – Picture by Milimo Namangala

MINISTRY of Local Government and Rural Development Permanent Secretary Administration Maambo Hamaundu says the ministry has disbursed over K1.7 million to five districts to accelerate rural development projects. In a statement, Sunday, Ministry Public Relations Officer Chila Namaiko said Hamaundu had since directed all local authorities to rehabilitate all major crossing points to improve rural accessibility for communities before the rainy season. “The Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development has disbursed over K1.7 million to Five (5) Districts to accelerate rural development projects, which include the construction of critical Crossing-Points. The funding is part of this year’s National Budget allocation to the Ministry for Rural Infrastructure Development. Permanent Secretary (Administration) Mr. Maambo Haamaundu, has meanwhile directed all Local Authorities…...