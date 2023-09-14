HOME Affairs and Internal Security Minister Jack Mwiimbu says he is a proud minister because the new dawn government has managed to restore professionalism in the police service. Mwiimbu was responding to a question posed by his predecessor Stephen Kampyongo during the National Assembly, Wednesday. Kampyongo asked Mwiimbu what he was doing to ensure that confidence was restored in the police service following Inspector General of Police Graphel Musamba’s remarks that the PF recruited cadres and junkies into the service. In response, Mwiimbu said it was a fact that there were bad eggs within the police service. “I am a very proud minister of home affairs taking into account that professionalism in the Zambia Police Service has been restored. The…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.