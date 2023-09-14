THE Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA) yesterday morning destroyed assorted sex toys as guided by the Livingstone Magistrate Court. The 52 pieces of assorted sex toys valued at K36,600 were intercepted by ZRA Customs from travellers who arrived at Harry Mwanga Nkumbula International Airport and were subjected to random routine inspections. ZRA Corporate Communications Manager, Oliver Nzala said the importation of sex toys into the country was prohibited under Section 40 of the Customs and Excise Act (CAP 322) of the Laws of Zambia read together with Regulations 22 of the Customs and Excise (General) Regulations 2000 (Statutory Instrument No. 54 of 2000). “The Customs and Excise Act prohibits the importation into Zambia of goods which, in the opinion of the…...



